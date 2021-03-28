Their trade deadline transaction with the Magic was indeed a good deal for the Celtics since they only gave up Jeff Teague and two future second-round picks in exchange for Fournier. However, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe revealed that Fournier wasn't the only player that the Celtics tried to acquire from the Magic before the March 25 trade deadline.

According to Himmelsbach, the Celtics also made offers for Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic, but their packages weren't enough to convince the Magic to send those players to Beantown.