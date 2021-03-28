The Boston Celtics were one of the teams that were highly expected to make major moves before the 2021 trade deadline. Loaded with young players and multiple future draft assets, the Celtics were in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal. However, though they acquired a quality player in Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic, most people don't consider it as the trade that would put the Celtics on the same conversation as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.