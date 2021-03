From the time he became a free agent, Drummond has already received strong interest from teams that are eyeing to boost their frontcourt this season. According to ESPN, among Drummond's top suitors include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks. Of all those five teams, it seems like Drummond is more interested in signing with the Purple and Gold.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are currently emerging as "strong front-runners" to land Drummond from the buyout market.