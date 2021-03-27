Dominion Lawsuit 'Is A Real Threat To Fox News,' Legal Expert Claims

Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology company whose machines were used in the 2020 elections, recently filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

The company claims that the conservative-leaning cable network and its hosts damaged its reputation by repeatedly amplifying conspiracy theories about alleged voter fraud.

Democrat Joe Biden convincingly won the 2020 presidential election, but former President Donald Trump and his allies have blamed his victory on widespread irregularities.

According to CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, the lawsuit is "a real threat to Fox News" and could cause irreparable damage to the channel.