Corinna's post included a picture of her lying on her stomach while a tattoo artist worked on the short piece of script. She also added a cheeky caption that delighted the dogecoin insiders who follow her.

"Doge to the moon, literally," she wrote.

As noted by Newsweek, "to the moon" is a term popular among dogecoin traders. They use it to express their belief that their favorite cryptocurrency is going to surge.

Dogecoin has earned some of its notoriety from a man whose name has become synonymous with space travel: SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The billionaire occasionally tweets about the cryptocurrency that was created as a joke.