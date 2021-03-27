Hannah Palmer Bends Over In Teenie Weenie Squeezy Bikini

Scroll for the photos. Hannah, who regularly appears in teenie bikinis as she promotes beverage Bang Energy, was in her element and posing on her knees and from a wicker egg chair in the Western heat - the stunner was smiling and looking chilled out, but she was making Instagram sweat.

Wearing only the tiniest of yellow string bikinis with a "patch-on" bottoms finish, Hannah stunned the 'Gram amid cushions, then making the platform swipe for a bend-over and better view of her killer cleavage.