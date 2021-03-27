Britney Spears Code Red In See-Through Top

Britney Spears is going major code "RED" and doing it in a see-through top. The 39-year-old pop princess this week ushered in the "RED" era for her 28.9 million Instagram followers, kicking off in a see-through shirt, pantyhose, and flashing her aqua bra, with Thursday bringing a fresh update from the "Toxic" singer. Britney's post yesterday was all mean eyes and finger gloves, with the blonde wearing sheer lace to up the ante as she continues to have the 'Gram wondering what "RED" is. Check it out below.