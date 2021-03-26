Kelly Ripa Dripping-Wet For Bikini Kiss With Husband

Kelly Ripa is soaking-wet and in swimwear for a giant kissing PDA with husband Mark Consuelos. The 50-year-old talk show queen is fresh from an Instagram update gearing up towards her 1996-married husband matching her in age, with 49-year-old Mark swiftly following in his wife's footsteps as he, too, shared a PDA. On Friday, both "All My Children" alums updated with beachy and romantic throwbacks, with Kelly's 2011 snap getting an update as Mark posted from a "different beach." Check it out below.