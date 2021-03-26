Kelly Ripa Dripping-Wet For Bikini Kiss With Husband

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is soaking-wet and in swimwear for a giant kissing PDA with husband Mark Consuelos. The 50-year-old talk show queen is fresh from an Instagram update gearing up towards her 1996-married husband matching her in age, with 49-year-old Mark swiftly following in his wife's footsteps as he, too, shared a PDA. On Friday, both "All My Children" alums updated with beachy and romantic throwbacks, with Kelly's 2011 snap getting an update as Mark posted from a "different beach." Check it out below.

Married Since 1996

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kelly and Mark continue to front media outlets for marriage that's now over 24 years old - 1996 marked the two eloping in Las Vegas and the rest is history. 

Very much going down the history route on Friday, Kelly updated for her 2.9 million Instagram followers and sharing her locking lips with "Riverdale" star Mark - he was shirtless with Kelly in a skimpy swimsuit. Kelly's orange-strapped swimwear showed off her famous muscles, but they were rivaled by Mark's.

See Her Photo...And His!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos bed selfie
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly took her caption to infuse more passion into the already steamy kiss. The "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" host wrote: 

"fbf 2011 a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. 🥳 countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year 🎂,"

"You are the best. I love you and hope to kiss you very soon!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Mark quickly replied. The dad of three then proved two can play at this game by posting a similar shot, but with a little something different.

See His Snap...

Mark's shot, definitely sticking with the kissing theme, showed him and Kelly close up and once again smooching, with Kelly all wet-haired and soaked to the skin, with a similar deal from Mark. A swipe right took fans back to sitcom "All My Children," with the actor writing:

"I’ll match your #fbf @kellyripa with same kiss different beach March 1996 ♥️♥️♥️Jamaica episode #allmychildren Haley & Mateo forever."

Kelly, who shares kids Lola, Joaquin, and Michael with Mark, has opened up on the secret behind her super-long marriage.  

Marriage Like A Marathon

Speaking on "Live!" last year, the Persona Nutrition spokesperson dished on just how she and Mark have made it work over two decades. "You’re going to fight, you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon," she said. "There’s going to be like, mile 24, when you’re like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

"There’s really nothing that’s that insurmountable," Kelly added: "I mean, besides abuse and things of that nature. You’re going to fight. You’re going to have disagreements."

