Mitt Romney Receives 'Profile In Courage' Award

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Friday for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, The Associated Press reported.

Romney was the only Republican senator to vote guilty in Trump's first impeachment trial, which concerned his attempts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate the family of Democrat Joe Biden.

Romney faced strong backlash for his vote. Still, he voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, which took place earlier this year.