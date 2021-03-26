Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco's Sister Unbuttoned In Open Shower Shirt

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Unzipped For Late-Night Studio Session

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Dripping-Wet For Bikini Kiss With Husband

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Enjoys Beach Workout With Buttocks Bare

Demi Rose Wears Only A Head Towel For Cocktail Hour

Demi Rose against skies
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose picked an especially skimpy way to deliver the fact that margaritas are her favorite alcoholic beverage this week. The 25-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador has been making headlines for going on a giant Q&A for her 16.1 million Instagram followers, with the British bikini bombshell's fans seeing her confirm she's single, shut down implants suggestions, and now answer a little alcoholic question. Posting via her stories and sharing one image for each question, Demi didn't disappoint, this time going totally nude.

Doesn't Need A Bikini

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Demi makes headlines for being the "best version" of herself in a skimpy, leaf-effect bikini for Pretty Little Thing - October 2020 marked Rose embarking on her ambassador role for the affordable clothing empire.

Demi's photo was pretty smart and creative. Instead of posting a shot of herself drinking her margarita, the model shared a selfie of herself in a black t-shirt bearing a photo of her - possibly from her 2020-launched merch collection.

See The Photo!

While the camera barely took in Demi's face, it did show off the tee's photo, one showing Rose shot in black-and-white and from behind as she flaunted her trim back and famous apple bottom in only a white head towel - Demi kept safe with her arm positioning, also seen holding a cocktail while seated.

"MARGARITA" was in giant red letters on the tee, with Demi also including the fan question: "What's your favorite alcoholic drink?" Clearly, Demi didn't need to type the answer out.

Scroll For Her Mirror Booty Shot!

Demi Rose topless tee photo
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi, who is pretty clean eating and last year shared everything from sushi to vegan chocolate cake on her Instagram, is an eating disorder survivor. She does, however, maintain that her figure gains weight "fast," something she opened up about in 2018 while speaking with Daily Mail.

"Everyone says I'm the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter," she told the newspaper. Rose weighed just 80 pounds at her sickest. See the 4.44 a.m. booty shot below. 

Nuts Do A Girl Good

Demi Rose mirror booty shot
DemiRose/Instagram

Continuing, Demi added:

"My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake."

The curves are now doing Demi major favors as her career shoots up. In 2019, Demi hit 10 million Instagram followers, then celebrating 15 million in October of last year. She's since gained over 1.1 million followers alongside her likely-lucrative Pretty Little Thing ambassador role, one also bringing the model's very own PLT edit.

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa Dripping-Wet For Bikini Kiss With Husband

March 26, 2021

Salma Hayek Welcomes Spring In Tight Floral Pants

March 26, 2021

Republican Lawmakers Are Divided On Joe Biden's Mental Fitness, Report Says

March 26, 2021

Donald Trump Weighs In On Joe Biden's First Press Conference

March 26, 2021

Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes With Thongs On Feet

March 26, 2021

Donald Trump Defends Capitol Rioters, Says They Were 'Hugging And Kissing The Police'

March 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.