Salma Hayek Welcomes Spring In Tight Floral Pants

Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is going full flower power in tight pants - and plenty more - to welcome spring. The 54-year-old Hollywood superstar made it a very floral affair for her 17.7 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, sharing stunning throwbacks and a very spring-appropriate wardrobe, with the photos seeing the "Like A Boss" star showcase an array of outfits, all with the same theme. Salma, who has largely been making bikini headlines with her 2021 thirst traps, also proved she can rake in the likes more covered-up.

Hello, Spring

Scroll for the photos. They come as Salma gears up for a busy 2021 with three movie releases - alongside MCU movie "The Eternals," there's Amazon Prime Video flick "Bliss," plus "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."

All curves and gorgeous good looks, the Mexican opened with a throwback in a loose black and floral-print dress, with the studio-set images then seeing her in a no-shoulder dress, also with colorful flower prints. The third snap was all lounging in a chair covered in florals, with, yet again, the print returning.

See The Photos Below!

Salma, leaning back and showing off her hourglass curves in tight flower-power pants, wore chunky black heel sandals, with the final and closing snap showing her channel a vintage edge via a high-collared blue floral shirt paired with a darker skirt.

"Happy that Spring is back Feliz que regreso la primavera," Hayek captioned her shots, snagging herself over 360,000 likes. Salma was called an "icon" in the comments section, with others calling it their "favorite shoot" from her. See the photos below.

Scroll For Her Dripping-Wet Bikini!

Swipe below for the full gallery.

Salma, who turned 54 in September 2020, has been making headlines for pulling her own stunts and making sure fans know about it. Speaking to Variety earlier this year, the actress confirmed: 

"This year, I have “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” In the first one, I had four scenes and now I’m the lead. I’m the action lead with Sam Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. I mean, not bad for an old lady."

Hayek is known for braving showing the gray hairs, also denying Botox allegations. See her dripping-wet bikini below!

Bikini Shots 'Liberating'

Salma Hayek in ocean bikini
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Hayek closed 2020 with bikinis and she welcomed 2021 with them. Posting from a never-disclosed location this year, the actress sent out the DDs, then opening up to ET and confirming that she's nowhere near-done sharing the shots that are "liberating" to her.

"I'm going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!"she said, adding:  "People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break."

