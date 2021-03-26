Salma Hayek Welcomes Spring In Tight Floral Pants

Salma Hayek is going full flower power in tight pants - and plenty more - to welcome spring. The 54-year-old Hollywood superstar made it a very floral affair for her 17.7 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, sharing stunning throwbacks and a very spring-appropriate wardrobe, with the photos seeing the "Like A Boss" star showcase an array of outfits, all with the same theme. Salma, who has largely been making bikini headlines with her 2021 thirst traps, also proved she can rake in the likes more covered-up.