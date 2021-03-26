Republican Lawmakers Are Divided On Joe Biden's Mental Fitness, Report Says

Conservative politicians and media personalities have long claimed that President Joe Biden is unfit for office because of his alleged cognitive decline.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have done the same, arguing that Biden's gaffes demonstrate he is not nearly as sharp as he used to be.

According to a new report from Politico, Republican lawmakers are divided on the issue, with some claiming that the commander-in-chief is still as sharp as ever and others questioning his mental fitness and ability to lead the nation.