Donald Trump Weighs In On Joe Biden's First Press Conference

On Thursday, President Joe Biden held his first press conference since assuming the presidency and answered questions on issues ranging from foreign policy to immigration, the Senate filibuster and gun control.

In an interview with Fox News later that day, former President Donald Trump commented on the conference.

Speaking with The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham, Trump claimed that Biden was only asked "softball" questions.

The former commander-in-chief also made sure to slam members of the media, suggesting that they treated him much differently.