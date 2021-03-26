Donald Trump Defends Capitol Rioters, Says They Were 'Hugging And Kissing The Police'

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump discussed the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The violent riot -- which some have described as an attempted insurrection -- took place hours after Trump's rally in Washington, D.C.

According to Democrats and other Trump critics, the former president incited his supporters to commit violence by urging them to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The attack on the Capitol left several individuals dead, including police officer Brian Sicknick.