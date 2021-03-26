Trending Stories
Ryan Seacrest Welcomes New 'Live' Co-Host Without Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest smiling
RyanSeacrest/Instagram
Ryan Seacrest
Rebecca Cukier

Ryan Seacrest just can't stop racking up guest co-hosts. The 45-year-old "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" face is now five days in a row minus his trusty side-kick, with 50-year-old Kelly Ripa confirmed to be taking some much-earned time "off." Monday and Tuesday of this week saw Ryan joined by 42-year-old media personality Maria Menounos, with Wednesday and Thursday seeing the "American Idol" host joined by comedian Ali Wentworth. Just before air time on Friday, "Live!" updated its Instagram with an update on today's guest co-host. Check it out below.

Kelly Gone All Week

Scroll for the video. It comes as Kelly fronts media outlets for not showing her face on the series she's hosted since 2001. The former "All My Children" actress, who has updated her Instagram for National Puppy Day during her time off, is assumed to be spending quality time with 49-year-old husband Mark Consuelos, with Ryan now being the talk of the town as he makes his way through guest co-hosts.

Today saw Seacrest joined by his first male co-host this week. Singer Harry Connick Jr. was filling Kelly's shoes.

See The Video!

"Live!" nearly always posts a quick sneak peek ahead of its airing, with today seeing footage showing Ryan and Harry making their way to the set's desk. Ryan was all dapper in a smart suit and black t-shirt, throwing out both arms for a giant welcome as his co-host admitted he needed a little time.

"@harryconnickjr is today's guest cohost!" was the caption from "Live!" - and the comments came in fast. "Handsome is as handsome does...how great are these guys," one fan replied.

See Kelly's Killer Legs Below!

 

Replies do seem to be sending Harry a unanimous thumbs-up today. "I love Harry, miss watching him on his own show. He’s just a great human 😍 Him & Ryan together make a wonderful show 👌🏼," another fan wrote - Ryan has also proven popular between airings with his whipped coffee making, giant feta cheese pasta cook-off, and TikTok-adored cloud bread-making session.

Kelly, meanwhile, has not been spotted since the start of the week when her time off became a talking point, with Ryan eventually confirming her absence.

Might Be Done With 'Live'

Kelly Ripa seated in a dress
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly turned 50 in the fall of last year, with the mom of three making headlines for suggesting she might be done with the talk show. Speaking to Parade, the blonde revealed what she's been up to and what she might want for the future.

“I’ve been writing a lot, so my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much,” she said.

