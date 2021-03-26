Ryan Seacrest Welcomes New 'Live' Co-Host Without Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest just can't stop racking up guest co-hosts. The 45-year-old "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" face is now five days in a row minus his trusty side-kick, with 50-year-old Kelly Ripa confirmed to be taking some much-earned time "off." Monday and Tuesday of this week saw Ryan joined by 42-year-old media personality Maria Menounos, with Wednesday and Thursday seeing the "American Idol" host joined by comedian Ali Wentworth. Just before air time on Friday, "Live!" updated its Instagram with an update on today's guest co-host. Check it out below.