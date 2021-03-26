Bindi Irwin Gives Birth & Reveals How Strong Baby Name Pays Tribute To Her Father

Australian animal conservationist Bindi Irwin and American wakeboarder Chandler Powell are proud parents of a baby girl who is sure to be a future animal lover. In fact, the couple is so certain that she'll follow in her parents' and grandparents' footsteps that they included part of their family's wildlife conservation organization in her name.

Bindi, 22, and Chandler, 24, broke their big baby news on Instagram early Friday morning. They revealed that their daughter's arrival was extra special because she was born on March 25, which was when they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.