Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Scores Butt Grab In Birthday Bikini

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned With Thigh-Highs Confidence

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco's Sister Unbuttoned In Open Shower Shirt

Bindi Irwin Gives Birth & Reveals How Strong Baby Name Pays Tribute To Her Father

Bindi Irwin wears black outfit while placing hand on Chandler Powell's chest.
Gettyimages | Bradley Kanaris
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Australian animal conservationist Bindi Irwin and American wakeboarder Chandler Powell are proud parents of a baby girl who is sure to be a future animal lover. In fact, the couple is so certain that she'll follow in her parents' and grandparents' footsteps that they included part of their family's wildlife conservation organization in her name. 

Bindi, 22, and Chandler, 24, broke their big baby news on Instagram early Friday morning. They revealed that their daughter's arrival was extra special because she was born on March 25, which was when they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. 

The Happy Parents Show Off Their Bundle Of Joy

Bindi shared a photo of herself and Chandler admiring their daughter. Mother and baby appeared to be doing just fine, and the tot's parents were positively beaming as they gazed down at her. Bindi cradled her firstborn in her arms, while Chandler placed a hand on the newborn's shoulder. The little girl was swaddled in a gray blanket and wearing a tiny white cap. 

A second pic showed a card that included more details about Bindi and Chandler's daughter. She weighed a lucky 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches long. 

A Sweet Homage To Bindi's Late Father

Bindi also shared the tot's full name: Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The Dancing with the Stars champ explained that Grace was her great-grandmother's name, and a few of Chandler's relatives dating back to the 1700s also bore the timeless moniker.

Bindi wrote that she wanted her daughter to bear her surname to pay tribute to her late father, The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin. Grace's exceptionally strong middle name was another nod to his legacy. In addition to teaching people to love and respect animals on their popular Animal Planet docu-series, Steve and his wife Terri founded the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors organization. Its goal is to "include and involve other caring people in the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife."

The Perfect Anniversary Gift

Bindi wrote that her daughter "already has such a kind soul just like her dad." She also expressed her excitement over Grace giving her an additional reason to celebrate as she and Chandler reached a big marriage milestone. 

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," Bindi wrote. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Grace arrived exactly one year after Bindi and Chandler got married in the garden at the Australia Zoo. As reported by People, their wedding was an intimate affair attended by just three human guests: Bindi's mother, younger brother Robert, and her father's best friend, Wes Mannion. However, there were plenty of guests of the furry and scaly variety around to witness their nuptials.

Congrats To The Happy Couple!

Chandler and Bindi had originally planned a much bigger wedding with 200 guests, but they were forced to scrap their plans due to the pandemic. They considered postponing the event, but ultimately decided that they didn't want to wait to tie the knot.

"But when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together,'" Bindi said. 

Now, she and Chandler have another Wildlife Warrior to join them on their journey.

Latest Headlines

Sara Underwood Shares A Breathtaking Snap In Advance Of 36th Birthday

March 26, 2021

Alexa Collins Gets Flirtatious In A Hot Pink Bikini

March 26, 2021

Demi Rose Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Steamy Instagram Selfie

March 26, 2021

Madison Bailey Is A Bikini Babe With 'Insta Model' Drew Starkey

March 26, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Balances On Beach Wood In Bikini

March 26, 2021

Ayesha Curry Scores Butt Grab In Birthday Bikini

March 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.