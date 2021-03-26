Trending Stories
Madison Bailey Is A Bikini Babe With 'Insta Model' Drew Starkey

Madison Bailey wears purple tassel earrings close up.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Madison Bailey flaunted her beach body while basking under the sun's scintillating rays with one of her Outer Banks costars, Drew Starkey. In a popular pic that Madison posted to her Instagram page, the duo almost looked like they were posing for a fashion campaign aimed at Gen-Zers. They struck poses that were casual and confident, and Drew's seaside smoldering was lauded by Madison. 

"He’s getting the hang of the 'insta model' thing," she wrote. 

Read on to see the pic and what their costar Chase Stokes had to say about it.

An Extra Stringy Bikini

For their trip to the beach, Madison opted to wear a patterned two-piece with a white base color. Her top appeared to have a bandeau-style front, but the back consisted of multiple long strings. Her bottoms boasted additional strings in the form of a set that tied up high on the sides. 

Madison wore her dark hair styled in twisty curls that had a wild, windswept look. She and Drew had found some large rocks to pose on, and she had carefully positioned her right foot between two of them. Her sand-dusted left foot rested on top of a craggy stone slab. 

Drew Looks Buff In A Backpack 

 

Drew showed off his tan and chiseled chest by going shirtless. He wore a pair of black swim trunks and a dark green backpack, so he was clearly prepared to spend the day exploring the beach. He completed his look with a gold chain necklace and a pair of tortoiseshell shades. 

While Drew squatted down on one of the rocks and made a somewhat menacing face, Madison arched her back, closed her eyes, and smiled blissfully. Behind them, palm trees lined the beach. There was what appeared to be a resort in the distance, and other beachgoers could be seen enjoying the gorgeous sunny day. 

 

Chase Stokes Seems Stoked About His Pal's Model Transformation

As reported by Popsugar, Madison and one of her other male costars from Outer Banks, Chase Stokes, recently appeared together in an ad campaign for American Eagle. The two similarly posed on the beach, and AE praised them for bringing "their fun and playful personalities" to life during the shoot. 

While Chase might be the guy with the modeling gig, he commended Drew for being pretty photogenic himself. 

"That drew is so0 hot now," he wrote in the comments section of Madison's post. 

However, Chase also had a few critiques, and he took credit for one of his costar's styling choices. 

"Drew is confused Drew is burnt Drew forgot his glasses so chase gave him some," he added.

Madison's Unusual Beachwear 

While Madison might be barefoot in the pic above, she recently told InStyle that she likes to wear shoes to the beach, and her choice of footwear seems to stir up controversy. However, she explained that she has a good reason for getting sand in a specially designated pair of Converse sneakers whenever she visits the seashore. 

"Whoever I'm with always is like, 'You're wearing sneakers on a beach?' And I'm like, 'Yes, I am!' Because, listen, when the sand's hot, I want to be in my sneakers. It's going to be fine. I don't like when I walk in flip-flops," she said. 

During her February 2021 interview with the fashion magazine, Madison revealed that she and her Outer Banks costars were finished filming in Charleston, South Carolina and were moving to a secret second location. Fans will get to find out where the Pogues were headed when Season 2 of the Netflix series premieres sometime this summer

