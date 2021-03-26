Gymnast Nastia Liukin Balances On Beach Wood In Bikini

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is balancing high on wood from Laguna Beach, California. The 31-year-old Russian-born star has been making headlines for her West Coast travels this week, with the 2008 all-around champion having ditched her Dallas, TX base for a secret project and what appears to be a lot of sunshine. Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers today, Nastia shared stunning bikini and open coat shots, joking that she's not a "California girl anymore." See the gorgeous photos below.