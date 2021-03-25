Ayesha Curry Scores Butt Grab In Birthday Bikini

Ayesha Curry is scoring herself big butt grab wins while in her birthday bikini. The 32-year-old cookbook queen and wife to NBA superstar Steph Curry is fresh from seeing her famous husband shout her out as she turns one year older, with a series of photos posted to Golden State Warriors face Steph's Instagram marking the event. The images, sending big love to the mom of three, also included a killer bikini shot showing Ayesha's stunning pandemic weight loss, with the cheeky shot also showing Steph shadow-grabbing his wife's behind.