Ayesha Curry Scores Butt Grab In Birthday Bikini

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Ayesha Curry is scoring herself big butt grab wins while in her birthday bikini. The 32-year-old cookbook queen and wife to NBA superstar Steph Curry is fresh from seeing her famous husband shout her out as she turns one year older, with a series of photos posted to Golden State Warriors face Steph's Instagram marking the event. The images, sending big love to the mom of three, also included a killer bikini shot showing Ayesha's stunning pandemic weight loss, with the cheeky shot also showing Steph shadow-grabbing his wife's behind. 

Killer Bikini Body

Scroll for the photos. They come as Ayesha makes headlines for shedding 35 pounds in quarantine, with the "Family Food Fight" star managing to drop weight despite all those hearty, home-cooked meals.

The photos opened with Ayesha snapped pouting and outdoors at night, all full lips, gorgeous hoop earrings, and in a knitted cardigan. Next up was a big COVID shout-out as Ayesha was caught in matching sweats and a face mask, with a home night cap photo of Ayesha in silky pajamas also shared.

See The Butt Grab Below!

Amid the gallery and after an outdoor hike photo, Steph posted a grass-set snap of Ayesha, with the Canadian-born star seen chilling on a lawn and in a tiny gray-silver and strappy bikini. The camera was behind Ayesha and her perfect rear, and it looked like 33-year-old Steph was keen on it. He'd used his hand to reach forward, casting a shadow for a squeeze.

A caption, meanwhile, sent the basketball player's 2011-married wife all the best on her birthday via a big gush.

Scroll For The Bikini Straddle!

The photos, now approaching 1 million likes, came with Steph writing: "My woman! My everything. Happiest of happy birthdays @ayeshacurry!"

"You hold us down like no other. Shine your light. Love this continual evolution of who you are and you finding your purpose in Life! With you through and through. Turn up! #noflings #32 #lovethatforyou," he added.

Quickly topping comments with her reply was Ayesha herself. "I loveeeee you," she wrote, with the post also getting a "too funny man" as a fan noticed the butt grab. 

Rock Solid 

Steph is fresh from opening up on his marriage, one that's brought three kids and the NBA face revealing how his marriage strengthens him as a person.

"None of this is possible without you," he said while receiving an award this year: "You've given me the opportunity to go out here and work as hard as I do, spend the hours I need to do at the gym, during practice, in games, on the road – all the while holding down the house and doing the little things that keep our family going."

