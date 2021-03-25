Ayesha Curry Scores Butt Grab In Birthday Bikini

Scroll for the photos. They come as Ayesha makes headlines for shedding 35 pounds in quarantine, with the "Family Food Fight" star managing to drop weight despite all those hearty, home-cooked meals.

The photos opened with Ayesha snapped pouting and outdoors at night, all full lips, gorgeous hoop earrings, and in a knitted cardigan. Next up was a big COVID shout-out as Ayesha was caught in matching sweats and a face mask, with a home night cap photo of Ayesha in silky pajamas also shared.