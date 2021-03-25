Chris Wallace Calls Out President Biden For 'Reading Talking Points' At Press Conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday held his first press conference since taking office.

The commander-in-chief took a number of questions from members of the media, but he also seemed to rely on prepared remarks to address certain pressing issues.

Critics seized on this as evidence that Biden is not fit to lead the nation as it struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other crises.

As reported by The Hill, veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace suggested that a president using talking points at a conference was unheard of and criticized Biden for doing so.