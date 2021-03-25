Trending Stories
Gymnast Nastia All Thigh Gap After Unbuttoned Pizza Binge

Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is flaunting her Gold Medal body in the Palm Springs, CA desert after showing she 100% eats junk food. The 31-year-old former athlete and new Pottery Barn face has ditched her Dallas, TX base for a secret project out West, with this week bringing photoshoot action galore, plus Nastia's 1 million Instagram followers seeing her chow down on pizza and admit that she'll eat the cheesy treat to keep herself going. Thursday brought fresh photos, and they didn't disappoint.

Pizza, Coffee, Gummy Bears

Scroll for the thigh gap action, plus the pizza. Nastia, whose Olympic gymnast mother Anna Kotchneva raised her to "have a cookie" if she wants one, updated on Wednesday and while getting glammed up in a room filled with clothes and equipment. 

The 2008 all-around champion, all lipstick and smiles with her blonde hair tied back, was holding a mouth-watering slice of pie to her mouth while clutching a coffee mug, also wearing a simple and elegant black blouse worn unbuttoned at the top. 

See The Pizza!

Nastia Liukin in bikini
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Smiling and seeming to be owning the situation despite admitting she was exhausted, Nastia took to her caption, telling fans: "How I survive 20 hour shoot days with 2 hours of sleep: pizza, coffee, and gummy bears - not pictured, not proud 🥴."

Quick to follow were stories showing Nastia prepping for yet another shoot, with the results then posted in a Thursday update. It was shiny satin blue pants as Nastia highlighted her thigh gap outdoors, with the blonde also wearing a snazzy, one-shouldered neon top and strappy heels.

Scroll For Her Desert Shot!

Nastia Liukin with pizza in a shirt
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

All edgy and against sunrise skies, Nastia posed for multiple shots as she flaunted her good looks, taking to her caption and writing: "It was just a (neon) dream." The gorgeous photos also showed Liukin with her hair in a tight bun, with the gymnast snagging herself plenty of compliments - "Great pictures of a very beautiful lady!!" one fan replied.

Nastia's updates do not, however, always go smoothly, with October 2020 marking the star's anorexia storm. See her fierce clap-back after the photos.

Anorexia Clap-Back

A fan DM had asked Nastia how she feels about "promoting borderline anorexia looking bodies." Liukin, reposting the DM and posing in a skin-tight, scoop-neck dress, fired back, replying:

"If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we've gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive."

