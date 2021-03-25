Trending Stories
Sommer Ray Enjoys Beach Workout With Buttocks Bare

Sommer Ray close up
SommerRay/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray is busting out booty gains on a sandy beach and doing it with her famous apple bottom bare. The 24-year-old fitness face, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, is continuing to prove she's worth the nickname in 2021, with Thursday bringing a power sweat session as Ray burned calories right on shores. Posting for her 25.9 million followers and shouting out her Sommer Ray's Shop brand, Sommer threw out massive lunges with a resistance band, the product she was trying to flog. Check it out below.

Body Didn't Build Itself

Scroll for the video. It comes as Sommer expands her empire, one that retails its popular Gym to Swim bikinis alongside pandemic-friendly and unisex sweats, plus more.

The video, definitely eye-catching, showed Sommer on a gorgeous sandy beach, solo, and 100% putting her all into her workout. The Colorado native was all bronzed and muscles while in a tiny earthy-toned and brown bikini, also going trendy in a loose and sleeveless green tank. When it's a thong with this girl, it's a thong.

Keep Scrolling For The Video!

Sommer Ray in thong on a piano stool
SommerRay/Instagram

Doing jumping jacks and lunging deep with her resistance band around her thighs, Sommer alternated her legs to get in some cardio and make it a bounce, even dropping it down low for floor reps. A sun visor kept the blonde's face shaded from the beating rays. 

"I promise this isn’t the only workout i do guys hahahha but it’s a good one to show off the @shopsommerray booty bandzzz 😝💪🏼 get yours, link in b!000. ☀️ btw i’m gonna start posting more workout vids again 💛," the caption read.

See her bikini shower after the video!

Never Regular On Her Instagram

Sommer Ray in bikini shower
SommerRay/Instagram

Sommer, who now also boasts over 10 million followers on TikTok, has been making headlines for getting honest in promo posts that are ultimately working. A fake Louis Vuitton bag grab this year came with tight jeans and Sommer admitting:

"Just a random series of pics of me fake trying to find something in my bag to look cute lol but guyyssss the presidents’ day sale on @shopsommerray ends tonight."

Ray's fans were, today, quick to pick up the post, throwing her over 200,000 views in just 15 minutes. See her bee undies below!

See Her Bee Undies Sting!

Sommer largely promotes her own clothing over influencing for other brands, and she's got herself a sweet collab going. The model has partnered up with PSD Underwear for a collection, making headlines this month for stinging in bee underwear. The PSD collab is now, in part, sold out.

2020, meanwhile, saw Sommer in the news for briefly dating 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly and dumping him on his birthday. Fans, who didn't dig the "RAP DEVIL" star, seemed very happy to see him gone.

