Sommer Ray Enjoys Beach Workout With Buttocks Bare

Sommer Ray is busting out booty gains on a sandy beach and doing it with her famous apple bottom bare. The 24-year-old fitness face, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, is continuing to prove she's worth the nickname in 2021, with Thursday bringing a power sweat session as Ray burned calories right on shores. Posting for her 25.9 million followers and shouting out her Sommer Ray's Shop brand, Sommer threw out massive lunges with a resistance band, the product she was trying to flog. Check it out below.