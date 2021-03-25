Trending Stories
Ashley Graham Is 'Feeling Shady' In Steamy Instagram Video

Ashley Graham rocks a gorgeous figure-hugging dress at an event.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Curvaceous model Ashley Graham thrilled her 12.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a short video clip in which she wore a low-cut black top and various eye-catching accessories.

The clip was filmed outdoors, and the sun shone down on her flawless skin, illuminating her brunette tresses and body. A tall wall crafted from greenery with small white embellishments scattered throughout was visible in the background, as well as trees with rustling leaves behind, making the space seem like a calming oasis.

Bombshell Body

Ashley's top featured thick straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms bare, and a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The garment appeared to have seams stretching vertically over her ample assets, accentuating her curves even more.

The piece was a cropped look, ending just above her natural waist and leaving a sliver of skin on display before the waistband of her white bottoms began.

She rocked a variety of different glasses and sunglasses from the brand Quay Australia, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption in case her fans liked any of the pieces and wanted to pick them up.

Feeling Shady

Ashley's long brunette locks were pulled back in a high ponytail that was sleek around her face and textured over the ponytail portion. The style placed all the attention on her breathtaking features, and allowed the various eyewear pieces to take center stage.

She kicked things off with some sunglasses that had tortoiseshell frames, flirtatiously pursing her lips at the camera. Then, she switched to some seriously reflective aviator sunglasses with metal rims.

She traded in the sunglasses for regular lenses in the third look, which featured angular geometric frames.

Curvaceous Queen

Ashley rocked two additional looks, one a more modern pair with angular frames, and the other another style of aviators with an ombre lens. 

Ashley finished off her overall look with a few pairs of gold hoop earrings in various sizes that added a punch of visual interest.

As she rocked the different styles of sunglasses and glasses in the clip, she swung her ponytail around, blowing kisses at the camera and appearing to have a blast as it captured her stunning beauty. 

Voluptuous Vixen

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up more than 254,000 likes within 23 hours of going live, as well as 1,619 comments from her fans.

"How is it that every single pair looks amazing on you!?!?" one fan wrote.

"Wow beautiful curves," another commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Ashley isn't afraid to show off her curves in all kinds of skimpy looks. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she wore a black lingerie set that placed her hourglass figure on full display.

