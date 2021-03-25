Ashley Graham Is 'Feeling Shady' In Steamy Instagram Video

Curvaceous model Ashley Graham thrilled her 12.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a short video clip in which she wore a low-cut black top and various eye-catching accessories.
The clip was filmed outdoors, and the sun shone down on her flawless skin, illuminating her brunette tresses and body. A tall wall crafted from greenery with small white embellishments scattered throughout was visible in the background, as well as trees with rustling leaves behind, making the space seem like a calming oasis.