Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Gets Wild In Tiger-Print Bikini

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Involve Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker & Myles Turner

Celebrities

Noah Cyrus Hangs Around A Toilet In Glitter Bikini

Demi Rose Shirtless In Heart Pasties From Vegas Desert

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose and her killer DDs are totally shirtless and in only heart pasties from the Las Vegas desert. The 25-year-old model and social media sensation's 16.1 million Instagram followers are currently enjoying a giant trip down memory lane as the bikini bombshell crams her feed with throwbacks, with last night bringing yet another of Demi's best moments. Posting back to her 2019 U.S. travels, specifically the Burning Man festival, Demi used her desert snap to answer a fan question, also showing off the famous curves.

Not Just Bikinis

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Demi makes increasing headlines for her clothes over her bikinis - October 2020 marked the beauty landing her Pretty Little Thing ambassador gig, with the model now boasting her very own edit with the label.

Definitely showing off some interesting clothes, Demi was snapped goddess-like, soaking up rays, and amid sand in Las Vegas, backed by others attending the festival and popping in tiny frayed shorts, a red-and-black cropped fringe jacket, and absolutely nothing on beneath.

See The Photo!

Throwing her head back and with her hair in boho braids, Demi sent out her sensational cleavage in glittery, gold-rimmed, and red heart pasties, also wearing a Western-feel cross-body bag and cowboy boots. Plump lips, shades, and a shirt falling off the model completed the look.

The fan, meanwhile, asked Demi what the "craziest" and "most ouf of character" thing she'd ever done might be. Rose obliged, replying: "Burlesque danced on a table full of candles and I nearly caught fire to myself lol." See the photo below!

Scroll For Her Banana Undies Chomp!

Demi Rose in desert pasties
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi's stories also made headlines yesterday for her naughty bottomless and latex corset shot, one that came with a fan asking Rose what the best "compliment" she'd ever received was. Demi replied that people are actually surprised how "nice" she is, writing: "A lot of people say I'm the nicest person they've ever met."

The posts come as Demi continues to promote affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing, with everything from that braless "English Breakfast Tea" pouring to a pastel undies shot, complete with a banana.

#PrettyLittleThing

Demi Rose in undies with a banana
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi was still celebrating hitting 15 million Instagram followers in October of last year when she snagged her PLT win. The brand's website now proudly introduces its new ambassador, writing:

"Introducing brand ambassador Demi Rose, the ultimate babe you’ve been double tapping on the ‘Gram with that out of this world body. Dress your shape in silhouette sculpting styles and curve clinging ‘fits that are all about the body."

Demi has since gained 1.1 million followers, averaging herself about 100,000 new ones a week.

Latest Headlines

Gymnast Nastia All Thigh Gap After Unbuttoned Pizza Binge

March 25, 2021

Sommer Ray Enjoys Beach Workout With Buttocks Bare

March 25, 2021

Kaley Cuoco's Sister Unbuttoned In Open Shower Shirt

March 25, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned With Thigh-Highs Confidence

March 25, 2021

Donald Trump Should Get 35 Years In Prison For Capitol Riot, Writer Says

March 25, 2021

Ashley Graham Is 'Feeling Shady' In Steamy Instagram Video

March 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.