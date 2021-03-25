Demi Rose Shirtless In Heart Pasties From Vegas Desert

Demi Rose and her killer DDs are totally shirtless and in only heart pasties from the Las Vegas desert. The 25-year-old model and social media sensation's 16.1 million Instagram followers are currently enjoying a giant trip down memory lane as the bikini bombshell crams her feed with throwbacks, with last night bringing yet another of Demi's best moments. Posting back to her 2019 U.S. travels, specifically the Burning Man festival, Demi used her desert snap to answer a fan question, also showing off the famous curves.