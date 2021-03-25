Ryan Seacrest All Smiles With Blonde Kelly Ripa Fill-In

Ryan Seacrest is all smiles as his "Live!" co-host Kelly Ripa continues to be a no-show. The 50-year-old talk show queen has been MIA all this week from the syndicated series, with 45-year-old Ryan yesterday confirming that Kelly is taking time "off." Filling Kelly's shoes this week have been 42-year-old media face Maria Menounos and 56-year-old actress Ali Wentworth, with Thursday bringing the second day in a row of Ryan co-hosting with Ali. Shortly before airtime, "Live!" offered the latest sneak peek.