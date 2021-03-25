NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox & 2021 1st-Rounder For Lonzo Ball

In the past months, rumors have continuously swirled around Lonzo Ball and his future with the New Orleans Pelicans. At 23, Ball perfectly fits the timeline of Pelicans' franchise cornerstones Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Unfortunately, it seems as though the Pelicans don't see Ball as one of the young players that will lead them to title contention.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Ball isn't in the Pelicans' long-term plans and is likely to be moved before the 2021 trade deadline.