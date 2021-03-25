Abby Dowse purred like a kitten in a jaw-dropping new Instagram upload that saw her doing her morning stretch while wearing next to nothing. The Aussie model, who is known for her sizzling posts and racy outfits, cranked up the heat on the app by getting down on all fours. She sprawled out on the floor and showed off her tight body, meowing at her fans in the tantalizing pose.

"Damn I just fell out of my chair," one follower commented on the photo, which racked up close to 530 messages from Abby's enamored fans.