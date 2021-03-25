Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Involve Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker & Myles Turner

Celebrities

Noah Cyrus Hangs Around A Toilet In Glitter Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Form Fearsome Foursome Of Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire DeMar DeRozan For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

DeMar DeRozan showing respect to LeBron James
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

With the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, rumors are circulating that the San Antonio Spurs are planning to move veteran small forward DeMar DeRozan before the March 25 trade deadline. Instead of letting walk away in free agency without getting anything in return, the Spurs are optimistic that they could turn DeRozan's expiring contract into some valuable assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

One of the most intriguing trade destinations for DeRozan this season is his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Potential Lakers' Trade Package To Acquire DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan dunking the ball
Gettyimages | Ronald Cortes

In a recent article, Kyle Daubs of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Lakers to acquire DeRozan from the Spurs before the 2021 trade deadline. 

In the proposed scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Alfonzo McKinnie, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for DeRozan. If the trade becomes a reality, it is expected to benefit both the Lakers and the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan Makes Lakers More Dangerous

Though it would cost them some important members of their rotation and valuable trade assets, Daubs believes that trading for DeRozan would make a lot of sense for the Lakers.

"DeRozan makes the Lakers a scary team even after gutting their bench," he wrote. "The Lakers would keep Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell, two key pieces that can rotate. With LeBron, Schroder, and DeRozan on the floor, this would be one of the best passing teams in the league. With that said, this would mean the Lakers are going all-in on this season with hopes of contending one more year."

DeMar DeRozan On-Court Impact On Lakers

DeRozan could be an incredible addition, giving the Lakers a legitimate third star that could help LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they go for a second straight title this season. Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, DeRozan remains a very reliable scoring option, as well as a decent playmaker and rebounder.

This season, he's averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the field, per ESPN. His potential arrival in Los Angeles could potentially help the Lakers improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks 15th in the league, scoring 109.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Spurs Turn An Expiring Contract Into Valuable Assets

Though it remains a big question mark if the Lakers are willing to give up all those assets for a possible half-year rental like DeRozan, the proposed deal might also help the Spurs. By sending his expiring contract to Los Angeles, the Spurs would be adding two young and promising talents in Caruso and Horton-Tucker and a future first-round selection that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

Caldwell-Pope and Matthews may have been inconsistent this season, but the Spurs could still try moving them in separate trades to acquire a young player or future draft assets.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Form Fearsome Foursome Of Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, LeBron James & Anthony Davis

March 25, 2021

Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

March 25, 2021

Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

March 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner Highlights Thigh Gap With Pantless Photo Dump

March 24, 2021

Rory McIlroy's Tee Shot Finds Pool As Struggles Mount With Game

March 24, 2021

Demi Rose Merits Spanking In Bottomless Latex Corset

March 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.