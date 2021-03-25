NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire DeMar DeRozan For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

With the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, rumors are circulating that the San Antonio Spurs are planning to move veteran small forward DeMar DeRozan before the March 25 trade deadline. Instead of letting walk away in free agency without getting anything in return, the Spurs are optimistic that they could turn DeRozan's expiring contract into some valuable assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

One of the most intriguing trade destinations for DeRozan this season is his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers.