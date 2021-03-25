Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

Trending Stories
Chanel West Coast is all legs, no pants, and unbuttoned for some major "Ridiculousness" energy. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face, who recently admitted she can't remember which series the show has reached, today updated her Instagram with a brand new promo post, showing off her killer legs and one edgy gen-z-friendly look. All smiles and opening wide from the set, the "No Plans" hit-maker even asked fans to pick their favorite between the two images, ones seeing the L.A. native looking sexy, casual, and super-stylish.

Outfit Checks Out

Scroll for the photos. They come as Chanel makes headlines for more than just her TV appearances. She continues to promote her 2020-dropped "America's Sweetheart" album, with March also seeing her in the news for a Miami Beach vacation, complete with the mother-load of bikini posts.

Today back in clothes but still staying skimpy, Chanel posted from the set and folding her legs while in an oversized graphic-print white sweatshirt paired with no pants and a cowgirl-style fringe denim jacket in pale blue.

See The Photo!

Chanel West Coast in bedroom yoga pants
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Showing off the weight loss that recently brought baggy spandex in a garage workout, Chanel kept it cute face with her hair down and hoop earrings, also showing off a fancy manicure and edgy white sneakers. The second shot, ditching the smiles, brought West Coast blowing a giant kiss for her 3.5 million followers.

"A smile a day keeps bad vibes away 😁 Smiles or kisses? Aka pic 1 or 2?" Chanel wrote, with it very much looking like fans had been distracted - not many replied to the question. See her bikini body below! 

Scroll For Her Bikini Body!

Chanel has been making fashion headlines as she big-time ups her designer game, seen with her Season 21 Versace sweats and that 2020 Louis Vuitton swimsuit. The star whose middle name forms that of a luxury brand has actually explained it all.

"Well Chanel’s my middle name," she told Fashionista. "It’s funny, my mom, when she got pregnant with me, she lived in New York, so my first name is Chelsea after where she lived--she lived in Chelsea--and my middle name is Chanel because that was her favorite perfume."

Scroll for more photos below.

'America's Sweetheart' Era

West Coast continues to promote her 19-track EP, one that includes pandemic-penned "No Plans," plus latest "EAZY" track. March has seen Chanel cleverly weave her single into her Instagram captions, telling fans she was living it "EAZY" while in a skimpy bikini during her recent Miami Beach vacation. 

Chanel is also promoting new merch bearing her namesake, recently posing in matching shorts-and-tee looks, telling fans: "New merch sweethearts! Get “My Chanel Shirt” & “My Chanel Shorts” now @ iamchanelwestcoast.com," adding that the merch is unisex.

