Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

Scroll for the photos. They come as Chanel makes headlines for more than just her TV appearances. She continues to promote her 2020-dropped "America's Sweetheart" album, with March also seeing her in the news for a Miami Beach vacation, complete with the mother-load of bikini posts.

Today back in clothes but still staying skimpy, Chanel posted from the set and folding her legs while in an oversized graphic-print white sweatshirt paired with no pants and a cowgirl-style fringe denim jacket in pale blue.