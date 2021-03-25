Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

Chanel West Coast is all legs, no pants, and unbuttoned for some major "Ridiculousness" energy. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face, who recently admitted she can't remember which series the show has reached, today updated her Instagram with a brand new promo post, showing off her killer legs and one edgy gen-z-friendly look. All smiles and opening wide from the set, the "No Plans" hit-maker even asked fans to pick their favorite between the two images, ones seeing the L.A. native looking sexy, casual, and super-stylish.