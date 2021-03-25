NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Form Fearsome Foursome Of Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, LeBron James & Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2020-21 NBA season as one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship title. However, with the emergence of strong contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers' road to capturing their second consecutive Larry O'Brien Trophy looks tougher. In order to strengthen their chances of achieving their main goal this year, the Lakers might have to consider upgrading their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In the past months, they have been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers.