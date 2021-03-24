Demi Rose Merits Spanking In Bottomless Latex Corset

Demi Rose was inching towards BDSM territory today and doing it in a bottomless red corset. The 25-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador finally took a break from promoting the clothing label she's fronted since October 2020 on Wednesday, sharing jaw-dropping throwbacks for her 16.1 million Instagram followers, with the posts also doubling up as a Q&A. Demi, who confirmed being single and revealed her most-liked Instagram photo, also included a killer and very naughty corset shot, but the caption was talking about something else.