Emily Ratajkowski Proves Mother's Milk Best With Breastfeeding Snap

Emily Ratajkowski close up
EmilyRatajkowski/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski had to censor her bare breast as she heart-warmingly nursed newborn son Sylvester today, with a post from the 29-year-old supermodel marking her new status as a mother. Emily, who welcomed her first child with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear McClard earlier this month, shared an update on how motherhood is going for her. The Inamorata founder posted a tender shot showing her newborn enjoying his mother's milk, and her 27.2 million Instagram followers are loving it. Check it out below.

Welcoming First Baby

Scroll for the photo. Emily, who announced her pregnancy via a Vogue cover and made headlines for saying she'd let her baby choose its own gender, this month welcomed a baby boy named Sylvester Apollo, born March 8. The "Blurred Lines" star updated on Wednesday with an adorable breastfeeding snap, one seeing her tenderly cradling her baby with her white shirt raised and indoors, also amid sunlight.

Emily was gazing down at her baby who was suckling his mother's breast, with Sylvester looking beyond cute in a gray onesie.

See The Photo!

Emily took to her caption writing: "Beautiful boy" for a total 1.4 million likes in just three hours, and there's been a massive celebrity response. Pregnant singer Halsey leads the way in the comments with her emoji, with supermodel Bella Hadid also leaving a like. Poppy Delevingne also sent the thumbs-up, as did Allure magazine, model Irina Shayk, and trainer Kirk Myers.

Emily's pregnancy was documented on her Instagram, with the model also speaking out about her views prior to welcoming her son. See more photos after the snap.

Baby Picks Gender

Emily, who comes with quite the intellectual mind, showed her progressive views as she spoke to Vogue while still expecting her son. 

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she said. 

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with," EmRata added. Scroll for more photos.

Loving Motherhood

Ratajkowski continued: "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?" she said. "This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

Emily's pregnancy documented right until the end, turned motherhood with her first baby shot shared on March 11. She announced her baby's name and called it the most "surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life." The post has now topped 3.6 million likes.

