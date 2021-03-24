Emily Ratajkowski Proves Mother's Milk Best With Breastfeeding Snap

Emily Ratajkowski had to censor her bare breast as she heart-warmingly nursed newborn son Sylvester today, with a post from the 29-year-old supermodel marking her new status as a mother. Emily, who welcomed her first child with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear McClard earlier this month, shared an update on how motherhood is going for her. The Inamorata founder posted a tender shot showing her newborn enjoying his mother's milk, and her 27.2 million Instagram followers are loving it. Check it out below.