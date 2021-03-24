Emily Ratajkowski Proves Mother's Milk Best With Breastfeeding Snap

Emily, who comes with quite the intellectual mind, showed her progressive views as she spoke to Vogue while still expecting her son.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she said.

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with," EmRata added. Scroll for more photos.