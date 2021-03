One of the teams that are currently being linked to DeRozan is the New York Knicks. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Knicks "have considered acquiring" the veteran small forward from the Spurs before the 2021 trade deadline.

"The ever-active Knicks have considered acquiring DeRozan, sources said, but New York has the same reservations regarding that possible move as with the Victor Oladipo scenario we detailed Monday."

It's hardly surprising that the Knicks are interested in adding DeRozan to their roster. Despite their impressive performance, the Knicks are planning to make moves that could boost their chances of ending their playoff drought this season.