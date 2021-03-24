Trending Stories
Maxim Bombshell Kara Del Toro Spills Her Secrets In Steamy Instagram Share

Kara Del Toro rocks massive hoop earrings and a colorful swimsuit in steamy share.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous trio of snaps in which she looked flirty and flawless.

The pictures were taken at what appeared to be a cafe of some sort, and Kara perched on a cream-colored couch with a furry throw blanket visible behind her. A large cup of black coffee and some type of pastry were placed on the table nearby, adding to the casual vibe of the post. The background featured some gold metallic elements and neutral tones.

Bombshell Curves

The top she wore was from the brand boohoo, an apparent favorite of hers as she rocks pieces from the company often. She tagged the brand's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her fans would know where to get it.

The top featured short sleeves with a bit of volume and a ruffled trim along the edge. The same frilly trim stretched along the neckline as well. The neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Spilling The Tea

The look also had a tie embellishment nestled just below her cleavage, which drew even more attention to her curves. The entire garment was crafted from a delicate floral print that had a romantic vibe, and the piece was cropped, showing off several inches of her toned stomach.

She paired the top with some white bottoms, although the table obscured all but the waistband and a hint of fabric over her thigh.

She finished off the look with a few accessories, including some small white earrings and a chunky gold chain necklace.

Seriously Sexy

Kara's long locks were parted in the middle and the silky curls tumbled down her chest. She switched up her poses, keeping her sultry gaze on the camera in the first shot, blowing a kiss in the second, and coyly glancing at something in the distance for the third image.

She paired the trio of snaps with a caption encouraging her fans to leave any questions in the comments so she could answer them, and many seemed to take her up on that offer. In just 11 hours, the post racked up 246 comments from her curious followers.

Ample Assets

Many fans had questions about Kara's incredible tresses, from the hairstylist she goes to all the way to the colors she selects for her layered look. Others asked about her travels, wanting to know her favorite destinations, or her favorite movies.

Several simply took the opportunity to leave a compliment.

"Do you wanna be my wife?" one fan wrote, followed by two heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara slayed in a simple yet sexy white swimsuit that highlighted her bronzed body and bombshell curves. 

