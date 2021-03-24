NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Could Offer Danny Green, Isaiah Joe, Tony Bradley & Draft Pick For Victor Oladipo

Trending Stories
JB Baruelo

Days before the 2021 trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers are active on the market as they search for a major roster upgrade. The Sixers may currently own the best record in the Eastern Conference, but with the emergence of a strong contender like the Brooklyn Nets they shouldn't stop finding ways to improve their supporting cast around the young superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

In the past months, the Sixers have already been linked to several players who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo of the Houston Rockets.

Rockets Eyeing To Move Victor Oladipo Before March 25 Deadline

Victor Oladipo trying to score
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Unlike other potential trade targets for the Sixers, Oladipo is very much available on the trade market. After he declined to sign the contract extension that they offered, the Rockets are aggressively finding a trade partner that would give them some valuable assets in exchange for Oladipo's expiring deal. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets have expressed strong confidence that they could execute a trade involving the veteran shooting guard before the March 25 deadline.

Though they aren't on the list of his preferred landing spots, it wouldn't be surprising if the Sixers decide to go after Oladipo this season.

Potential Sixers' Trade Package To Acquire Victor Oladipo

In a recent article, Ken Tavarez of Fansided's Daily Knicks came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Sixers to get Oladipo from the Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be offering a package that includes Danny Green, Isaiah Joe, Tony Bradley, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for Oladipo. If the deal goes through, Tavarez believes that it would help both the Sixers and the Rockets in addressing some weaknesses on their roster.

Sixers Add A Quality Two-Way Guard

Trading for Oladipo would definitely be a huge gamble for the Sixers. Aside from being a possible one-year rental, Oladipo has also dealt with numerous injuries in the past years and is yet to regain his All-Star form. However, if he could stay away from any major injury and successfully bring back his old self, Oladipo would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Sixers.

His arrival in the City of Brotherly Love is expected to boost their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them another prolific scorer alongside Simmons and Embiid, as well as a decent playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Victor Oladipo Finally Joins A Legitimate Title Contender

Oladipo would definitely be intrigued by the idea of taking his talent to the City of Brotherly Love. Unlike his previous teams, joining the Sixers would give him a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title this year. The potential acquisition of Oladipo wouldn't make the Sixers an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy but if he meshes well with Simmons, Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry, Philadelphia would become a tougher team to beat in a best-of-seven series.

