NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Zach LaVine & Lauri Markkanen For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

In the past months, rumors are circulating that the Denver Nuggets are looking to add another All-Star caliber player to their roster. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray may have blossomed into dependable stars in the 2020-21 NBA season but as of now, the Nuggets are still not viewed on the same level as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.

In order to have a legitimate chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, the Nuggets should strongly consider improving their supporting cast around Jokic and Murray before the 2021 trade deadline.