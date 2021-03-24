'One Piece' Chapter 1008 Spoilers: Truth Behind Fake Oden Revealed, Wano's Shogun Is Alive!

In the previous chapter of One Piece, many fans were surprised when they saw Kozuki Oden reuniting with his nine loyal followers - Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Ashura Doji, Izo, Kiku, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi. When Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law sent them down from the rooftop, Oden was the one who took care of the Nine Red Scabbards.

However, according to the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1008, the Oden in front of the samurai is fake.