'One Piece' Chapter 1008 Spoilers: Truth Behind Fake Oden Revealed, Wano's Shogun Is Alive!

Straw Hat Pirates monster trio preparing for action
Flickr | NMH.illusion
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

One Piece Chapter 1008 is yet to be officially released since the popular manga announced that there would be a one-week break. However, spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would be making some interesting revelations, including the real identity of the Kozuki Oden that showed up in front of the Nine Red Scabbards. It would also feature the return of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, who was previously presumed dead after being decapitated by Emperor Kaido.

Kozuki Oden In The Previous Chapter Is Fake

In the previous chapter of One Piece, many fans were surprised when they saw Kozuki Oden reuniting with his nine loyal followers - Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Ashura Doji, Izo, Kiku, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi. When Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law sent them down from the rooftop, Oden was the one who took care of the Nine Red Scabbards.

However, according to the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1008, the Oden in front of the samurai is fake.

Fake Oden Is Kanjuro's Drawing

At first, Oden would try to lie about how he managed to go to the present timeline. Like Kozuki Momonosuke and some of the samurai, Oden would claim that he also reached the future with the help of his wife, Kozuki Toki. However, Ashura Doji would start to have doubt if Oden is real.

He would draw his sword and cut his master's body. Oden's body wouldn't bleed, revealing that he's only one of the drawings made by Kurozumi Kanjuro. A bomb would then explode which would affect the fake Oden and Ashura Doji.

Jack Fights Inuarashi, Orochi Returns

After confirming that Oden isn't really alive, the Nine Red Scabbards would resume their mission to locate Momonosuke, who would be featured in the upcoming chapter running away with Yamato. Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought would try to stop them all. To let his comrades find Momonosuke, Inuarashi decides to be left behind and deal with Jack by himself.

One Piece Chapter 1008 also reveals that Kurozumi Orochi, the shogun of the Land of Wano, is still alive. Before the war in Onigashima started, Orochi was featured being beheaded by Emperor Kaido. However, it seems like he managed to survive with the help of his devil fruit ability.

Worst Generation Versus Two Emperors

Members of the Worst Generation preparing to fight
Flickr | Anime Kurd

Based on the spoilers, one of the highlights of One Piece Chapter 1008 is the continuation of the battle between the Worst Generation and the two Emperors of the Sea. Law, Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Eustass "Captain" Kid, and Killer may hold the upper hand in terms of number, but it's clearly not enough to take down two of the strongest pirates in One Piece.

To improve their chances of winning the war, the Worst Generation agree to temporarily remove one of Kaido and Big Mom in the battle and focus on one Yonko. During their fight with the Worst Generation, Kaido would be shown in his hybrid form.

