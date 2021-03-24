'One Piece' Chapter 1008 Spoilers: Truth Behind Fake Oden Revealed, Wano's Shogun Is Alive!

One Piece Chapter 1008 is yet to be officially released since the popular manga announced that there would be a one-week break. However, spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would be making some interesting revelations, including the real identity of the Kozuki Oden that showed up in front of the Nine Red Scabbards. It would also feature the return of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, who was previously presumed dead after being decapitated by Emperor Kaido.