The Phoenix Suns are one of the most surprising teams in the 2020-21 NBA season. After the successful acquisition of Chris Paul last offseason, the Suns have managed to turn themselves from one of the worst teams in the league into a legitimate playoff contender in the loaded Western Conference. As of now, they are on a three-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 29-13 record.

With their impressive performance this season, it wouldn't be surprising if the Suns decide to make a big move that could boost their chances of bringing home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.