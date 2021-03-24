Kelly Ripa Breaks Silence Amid Leggy 'Live' Replacement

Scroll for Kelly's update. It comes as the former "All My Children" actress throws Ryan a bit of a two-can-play-at-this. Last year, Ryan was the one ditching Kelly for two days, with one being an anxious one as the "American Idol" host awaited the results of a COVID test.

Kelly, who was mentioned in comments left to footage of Maria Menounos on the "Live!" Instagram this week, updated her own account today, posting stories for her 2.9 million followers and seemingly at home in her $27 million NYC townhouse.