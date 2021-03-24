Kelly Ripa Breaks Silence Amid Leggy 'Live' Replacement

Kelly Ripa has finally broken her silence as her no-show on "Live!" brings in a leggy replacement. The 50-year-old talk show queen is currently front-page news for being MIA on the series she's hosted since 2001, with 45-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest this week joined by 42-year-old media personality Maria Menounos - she's the temporary "cohost," per "Live." With Maria co-hosting both Monday and Tuesday, fans have been wondering where Kelly is. Now they know, with the blonde today updating her Instagram.