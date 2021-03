Scroll for the photos. The come as Noah, who was this year nominated for Best New Artist, continues her career wins despite not having won at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards this month. The "July" singer has collaborated with PJ Harding for new track "You Belong To Somebody Else," with her photos coming promoting the beats.

The shots, a little blurry and with a slight polaroid finish, showed Cyrus posing in a wood-paneled bathroom and with both a tub and toilet visible as she flaunted her killer body in the tinest silver and glitter bikini.