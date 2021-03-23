Britney Spears Tugs Up Sheer Shirt With Pantyhose Confidence

Seemingly ushering in a new era, Britney wrote: "Twisted Elegance introducing RED." Spears has referenced colors on her Instagram before, with the video then bringing the same look, although Britney was upping the ante here by whipping her bombshell blonde hair around.

"No lipstick 👄 … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush 🏃🏼‍♀️… but you get the idea 😂🤷🏼‍♀️🌹 !!!!! RED 🌶 !!!!!" the caption read, with the video itself clocking over 250,000 views in under 45 minutes.