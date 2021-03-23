Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Forgets Underwear On Sheer Pants Dog Walk

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Thigh Gap In Late-Night Leather

Celebrities

Madison Pettis Shows Off Tight Buns In Colorful Lingerie

Celebrities

Ryan Seacrest Swimming In Pasta After Kelly Ripa Replacement

Live With Kelly And Ryan

Kelly Ripa's Leggy Replacement Wanted For Permanent Spot

Britney Spears Tugs Up Sheer Shirt With Pantyhose Confidence

Britney Spears smiles close up
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is whipping her hair and showing off her massive thigh gap in sheer pantyhose and a likewise see-through shirt. The 39-year-old princess of pop was all hot vibes for her 28.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, with a series of photos getting a video encore. Britney, who remains tight-lipped on both her 2008-commenced conservatorship and 2021-released "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, kept it all about the looks and curves today, also announcing something "Red." Check out the action below.

'RED'

Scroll for the photos and the video. Britney, who has been busy on Instagram amid her legal dramas, updated in all-black except for a very visible blue-green bra. The Grammy winner had gone all sheer as she was photographed home in L.A., with the plain white backdrop keeping it simple as she posed all thigh gap and looking gorgeous in a fully sheer black embellished shirt - tight and tiny black shorts were worn over pantyhose as the "Toxic" singer showed off the curves.

See The Photos!

Seemingly ushering in a new era, Britney wrote: "Twisted Elegance introducing RED." Spears has referenced colors on her Instagram before, with the video then bringing the same look, although Britney was upping the ante here by whipping her bombshell blonde hair around. 

"No lipstick 👄 … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush 🏃🏼‍♀️… but you get the idea 😂🤷🏼‍♀️🌹 !!!!! RED 🌶 !!!!!" the caption read, with the video itself clocking over 250,000 views in under 45 minutes.

Rare Footage Emerges

Keep scrolling for the video. Spears has also made headlines this month for an Instagram post taking fans way back her 1998 Singapore travels, with the footage sent to Britney by her mom Lynne Spears - Lynne kindly reminded her daughter that she can "sing." Sharing the video of herself singing in a strappy black dress, Britney told fans:

"Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing 🎶😂🙈🎤 !!!! She said “You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!”"

See The Singing!

Spears added:  "I’ve actually never watched this performance … it’s definitely from a while ago !!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying “WOW Singapore” 🇸🇬😍!!!!!"

Britney continues, meanwhile, to battle dad Jamie Spears in court, now finding herself 12 years under his grip. Britney was permitted to extend her legal team last year and has now filed a fresh big to remove her father as her conservator. #FreeBritney continues to back the mom of two.

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa's Leggy Replacement Wanted For Permanent Spot

March 23, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

March 23, 2021

Alexa Collins Serves Up Bombshell Vibes In A Chic Black Swimsuit

March 23, 2021

Salma Hayek Flaunts Flawless Legs With Sprained Ankle

March 23, 2021

Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Unique White Dress With Cut-Out Detail

March 23, 2021

Barack Obama Slams 'Cowardly Politicians' In Wake Of Boulder Shooting

March 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.