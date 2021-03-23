Trending Stories
Alexa Collins Serves Up Bombshell Vibes In A Chic Black Swimsuit

Alexa Collins sizzles in an animal-print dress.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest sexy share, a double update in which she rocked a black swimsuit.

The photos were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa was on a motorized boat out on the water. The turquoise depths behind her were dotted with frothy white waves from the boats jetting along the water, and a few other boats could be spotted in the distance. 

Lush green palm trees dotted the coast, and a few buildings were visible as well, although the focal point of the shots remained Alexa's incredible figure in the daring swimwear.

Blond Beauty

Her swimsuit was from Reve Boutique, and she made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption itself. 

The garment featured a scooped neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. A gold fastener connected the two halves of her swimsuit top, with the metallic bar extending across her ample assets. 

A hint of underboob was visible in the bold swimwear, and the piece also had a large cut-out that stretched from below her breasts all the way past her belly button, placing plenty of her toned stomach on display as well.

Bombshell Vibes

The swimsuit was a one-piece, yet it showcased just as much skin as the average bikini might thanks to it's unique silhouette.

The sides were incredible high-cut, stretching over Alexa's waist and coming to about halfway up her torso. Thin gold chain straps added support as they extended over her shoulder, and another gold chain was wrapped around her waist, defining her hourglass curves.

The high-cut sides also elongated her incredible legs, making it seem as though they went on for miles as she perched towards the rear of the boat

Gold Accessories

In addition to the chain detailing on the swimsuit itself, Alexa incorporated a few accessories to finish off the look. She wore a thicker gold choker necklace, as well as a slightly longer pendant necklace on a delicate chain.

She had a pair of sunglasses perched atop her nose, and her long blond locks were parted in the middle. The silky tresses tumbled down her chest in a tousled style, and her lips were slightly parted as she gazed at the camera.

In both shots, Alexa rested her fingertips on the top of the boat's padded seating, and in the second she cocked her hip slightly to the side, flaunting her curves further.

Miami Heat

Her fans absolutely loved the steamy share, and the post racked up over 28,800 likes within five hours of going live. It also received 465 comments from her audience,

"Incredible natural beauty," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

"Absolutely stunning," another chimed in.

"You're a dream come true," a third follower added.

Alexa loves to flaunt her flawless figure in all kinds of looks, from lacy lingerie to edgier styles. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked brown leather pants and a lacy black top for a bold ensemble.

