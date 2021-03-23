Trending Stories
Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Unique White Dress With Cut-Out Detail

Katelyn Runck rocks a low-cut green bralette in sizzling Instagram share.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette beauty Katelyn Runck stunned her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a duo of steamy snaps paired with a short video clip in which she rocked a gorgeous white dress.

Katelyn tagged LHGFX Photography in the caption of the post, giving the artist credit for capturing the breathtaking snaps.

The photos were taken outdoors, and in the first snap Katelyn had one forearm resting on a wooden ledge as she leaned against what appeared to be an outdoor balcony or patio area. The neutral colors and interesting textures provided a perfect backdrop for her images.

Dangerous Curves

The dress she wore had a scooped neckline that dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. A piece of fabric was knotted right over her chest, and a cut-out detail beneath that showcased a tantalizing amount of underboob as well.

Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms bare, as well as showing off plenty of her chest in the revealing garment.

The white fabric popped against her bronzed skin, and the material hugged her ample assets, fitting tightly through the bodice and waistband.

Woman In  White

A thick waistband hugged her slender waist, and beneath that the skirt portion of the dress had a looser fit. The fabric draped over her shapely hips and toned thighs, and a row of small buttons studded the front of the garment.

Katelyn had a few of the lower buttons undone, giving her fans a glimpse at more of her sculpted stems as she gazed seductively at the camera.

She kept the accessories very minimal, adding a pair of stud earrings and allowing her dress to take center stage.

Bombshell Body

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and she adjusted her silky tresses with one hand in the first shot.

In the second image, she brought her hand to the skirt of her dress and raised it, adding some drama to the snap. The pose showcased even more of her incredible legs.

She concluded the steamy update with a short video clip in which she gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot process. She struck a few poses as the camera snapped away, switching up her expressions and even seductively playing with the straps of her dress at one point in the clip.

Brunette Beauty

Katelyn's followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 13,000 likes within just two hours of going live.

"My god she's gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

"Goddess," another follower chimed in.

"Absolutely spectacular my gorgeous Queen," a third fan remarked, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn got in the St. Patrick's Day spirit by sharing a post in which she rocked a skimpy green plaid miniskirt for the occasion.

