Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Thigh Gap In Late-Night Leather

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Unbuttoned Without Shirt For Mirror Views

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman Bends Over For Doggy-Style Splits

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Hikes Up Leg With 360 Views

Celebrities

Cindy Prado Smolders In A White Corset-Style Top

Joe Biden Reportedly Speaks To Barack Obama Regularly

Barack Obama and Joe Biden at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

President Joe Biden reportedly keeps an open line of communication with his predecessor, Barack Obama.

As reported by Fox News, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Biden is in "regular" communication with the former head of state. 

"They consult and talk about a range of issues and I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden’s presidency," she said. 

"That can be done over the phone it turns out, and I think if President Obama had been here, you would all know."

Biden Has Tapped Various Obama Administration Officials

Fox News previously reported that Biden tapped various Obama administration officials to take on roles in his White House.

Notably, Biden nominated Tom Vilsack for secretary of agriculture, Denis McDonough for secretary of veterans affairs, and Alejandro Mayorkas for secretary of homeland security.

According to ABC News, some of the Obama-era officials are returning to the White House worth millions of dollars more than they were when they left the former administration. The publication pointed specifically to Chief of Staff Ron Klain,  National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, and coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients.

Obama Waited Until Late In The Campaign Cycle To Endorse Biden

Barack Obama speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Pool

Obama's decision to endorse Biden late in the 2020 campaign cycle raised some eyebrows, Breitbart reported.

As the publication noted, Obama only publicly issued praise for Biden once it became clear that his former vice president was on track to secure the White House.

"I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote,” he said

Nevertheless, Obama warned of the adversity Biden would face leading the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama Allegedly Warned About Biden's Unfavorable Tendency

Obama did not always think positively of Biden's presidency. As The Inquisitr reported, he allegedly warned about one of his former vice president's less favorable tendencies.

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to fuck things up," he allegedly said, per Politico.

Elsewhere, Obama reportedly spoke about Biden's lack of understanding of the modern Democratic electorate.

“And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.”

Obama And Biden Clashed During The Former's Administration

Obama and Biden clashed on multiple occasions during the former's administration. As reported by The New York Times, the pair's apparently "rosy " relationship was not always smooth sailing.

Initially, Biden did not take kindly to the Obama campaign's allegedly tendency to try and control his life and words. According to The New York Times, Biden "exploded" when campaign researchers began to probe his personal life — in particular, his younger son, Hunter.

The outlet also noted that Biden first believed he would be a better fit for Obama's secretary of state.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond To LA Lakers Rumors Gaining Traction

March 23, 2021

Boxing Rumors: Mike Tyson Turns Down $25M Evander Holyfield Fight

March 23, 2021

UFC Rumors: Title Fight Set As Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires

March 23, 2021

Chloe Saxon Slays In A Wrap Dress With Daring Neckline

March 23, 2021

Sara Underwood Rocks Retro-Inspired Bottoms & A Skimpy Crop Top In The Woods

March 23, 2021

Lyna Perez Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves In A Simple Yet Sexy Ensemble

March 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.