Joe Biden Reportedly Speaks To Barack Obama Regularly

President Joe Biden reportedly keeps an open line of communication with his predecessor, Barack Obama.
As reported by Fox News, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Biden is in "regular" communication with the former head of state.
"They consult and talk about a range of issues and I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden’s presidency," she said.
"That can be done over the phone it turns out, and I think if President Obama had been here, you would all know."