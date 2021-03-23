NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond To LA Lakers Rumors Gaining Traction

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is expected to be one of the most coveted veterans on the buyout market in the 2020-21 NBA season. Days before the 2021 trade deadline, the Cavaliers are still hoping that they could extract some valuable assets for Drummond. However, with his $28.5 million salary this season, most people believe that the Cavaliers would have a hard time finding a trade partner for the veteran big man.

As of now, several teams are closely monitoring Drummond's situation in Cleveland, hoping that the Cavaliers would agree to buy out his contract and let him walk away as a free agent.