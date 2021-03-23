Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Thigh Gap In Late-Night Leather

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Unbuttoned Without Shirt For Mirror Views

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon & Evan Fournier Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders, Per 'HoopsHype'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Buddy Hield & Hassan Whiteside To Warriors

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unzipped In 80-Degree Leather

Sara Underwood Rocks Retro-Inspired Bottoms & A Skimpy Crop Top In The Woods

Sara Underwood rocks a hot pink dress while attending an event.
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest steamy Instagram share, former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 8.8 million followers with her bombshell curves while also showing off her idyllic space in the woods of the Pacific Northwest.

The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a label that Sara has worn countless times on her page. She tagged the company in the caption, and even included information on the exact names of the pieces she was wearing, in case any of her followers were inspired to get either component of the look.

Vintage Vibes

In the first shot, Sara posed on a porch area of one of the cabins she and partner Jacob Witzling were constructing in the woods. A small structure behind her was covered in wood shingles, with triangular windows visible. The roof was covered in a layer of vibrant green grass, adding to the idyllic vibe of the space.

Sara's curves were on full display in a pair of printed red-and-white pants with a vintage flair, and a barely-there crop top that left little to the imagination.

Bombshell Curves

The second image was taken from a closer perspective, showing off a bit more details of the look. 

Her top was crafted from a caramel-colored fabric that stood out against her pale skin, and featured two structured cups that resembled a bra. The garment showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as plenty of her toned stomach.

Despite the revealing front, the crop top had long sleeves that extended from her shoulders all the way to her wrists, and the unique silhouette drew attention to her flawless figure.

Blond Beauty

She paired the neutral top with pants that incorporated a red-and-white print. They had a high-waisted silhouette, with the waistband settling right at her natural waist and highlighting her hourglass shape.

The fabric clung to her shapely hips and toned thighs, continuing the form-fitting silhouette until about her knees. Then, they transformed into a flared style, with two tiers of ruffled fabric that had some major vintage vibes.

In the third image, Sara spun around, showing off the back of her look and flaunting her peachy posterior at the same time.

Cabin Queen

Sara finished the look with a cowboy hat, although in the fourth and final shot, she removed it. For that share, she glanced seductively over her shoulder. Her fans couldn't get enough, ad the post received over 72,600 likes within 12 hours of going live.

Sara loves to delight her audience with glimpses into her unique home with Witzling, as her latest post proved. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a bikini while enjoying an outdoor shower that she documented in a post.

Latest Headlines

Lyna Perez Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves In A Simple Yet Sexy Ensemble

March 23, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Stuns In A Black-And-White Lingerie Set

March 23, 2021

Madison Pettis Has 'Wants And Needs' In Sheer Undies

March 23, 2021

Cindy Prado Smolders In A White Corset-Style Top

March 23, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unzipped In 80-Degree Leather

March 23, 2021

Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Fit Physique While Getting Her Sweat On

March 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.