Tarsha Whitmore Stuns In A Black-And-White Lingerie Set

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 895,000 Instagram followers with her most recent post, a steamy snap in which she rocked a black-and-white lingerie set.

The photo was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha was in what appeared to be a bedroom.

She perched on a circular table, and a bed covered in gray and white linen was visible behind her, with an upholstered headboard stretching all the way up to the ceiling.

A throw pillow had been tossed on the ground by the bed, adding a casual vibe to the shot.