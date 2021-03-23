Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Thigh Gap In Late-Night Leather

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Unbuttoned Without Shirt For Mirror Views

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon & Evan Fournier Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders, Per 'HoopsHype'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Buddy Hield & Hassan Whiteside To Warriors

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unzipped In 80-Degree Leather

Tarsha Whitmore Stuns In A Black-And-White Lingerie Set

Tarsha Whitmore rocks jeans and a bandeau top while shopping.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 895,000 Instagram followers with her most recent post, a steamy snap in which she rocked a black-and-white lingerie set.

The photo was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha was in what appeared to be a bedroom.

She perched on a circular table, and a bed covered in gray and white linen was visible behind her, with an upholstered headboard stretching all the way up to the ceiling.

A throw pillow had been tossed on the ground by the bed, adding a casual vibe to the shot.

Bombshell Body

The set she wore was from the brand Lounge Underwear, a label Tarsha has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post to ensure her fans would know where to get it.

The top had a simple silhouette, with what appeared to be underwire stretching along the bottom of her breasts for added support. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and the entire garment was crafted from a white lacy fabric with a black floral print atop it.

Dangerous Curves

The bra had a scalloped lacy trim along the top of each cup, which drew even more attention to her chest and the tantalizing amount of cleavage she had on display in the look.

She paired the bra with matching bottoms that likewise had a simple silhouette. They dipped low in the front, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed, and the sides stretched high over her hips, settling around her natural waist.

The high-cut style elongated her legs, and plenty of her toned thighs were exposed as she perched on the tabletop.

Radiant Beauty

Tarsha posed with one hand positioned on the table behind her and the other tangled in her silky tresses.

Her long locks were styled in glossy curls that cascaded down her chest and back, and the gorgeous tresses had some major volume at the roots.

She kept the look very simple, and the only accessory she wore was a belly button ring and a radiant smile.

Her eyes were closed at the moment the shot was taken as she soaked in the sun streaming through a nearby door or window.

Australian Stunner

Her fans couldn't get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 7,600 likes within just one hour of going live.

"Wow," one fan wrote, struck nearly speechless, followed by a string of flame emoji.

"Goddess," another chimed in.

Tarsha loves to tantalize her fans in all kinds of looks that flaunt her curves, including lingerie and swimwear. She also frequently delights fans with her evening attire, and just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, shared a post in which she dropped it low in a lace-up white mini dress.

Latest Headlines

Lyna Perez Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves In A Simple Yet Sexy Ensemble

March 23, 2021

Madison Pettis Has 'Wants And Needs' In Sheer Undies

March 23, 2021

Cindy Prado Smolders In A White Corset-Style Top

March 23, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unzipped In 80-Degree Leather

March 23, 2021

Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Fit Physique While Getting Her Sweat On

March 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon & Evan Fournier Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders, Per 'HoopsHype'

March 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.