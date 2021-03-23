Trending Stories
Boxing Rumors: Mike Tyson Turns Down $25M Evander Holyfield Fight

Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.
Gettyimages | Joe Scarnici
Boxing
Duane Reynolds

A highly-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield appears to be on the ropes. Members of Holyfield's team claimed Tyson has rejected a $25 million guarantee for a proposed May 29 fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," Holyfield's manager, Kris Lawrence, said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. "We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time."

Tyson Not Happy With Negotiations

Mike Tyson said he will never work on a fight with Triller Fight Club again.
Gettyimages | Frederick M. Brown

Tyson, 54, took to Instagram over the weekend to say he would never again work with Triller, the broadcaster of Tyson's fight against Roy Jones Jr. last year. Tyson wrote that any future fights will be put on by Legends Only League. 

"I am a partner in Legends Only League and my next event is with my league," Tyson wrote. "I will never do another event or any business with Triller so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn't true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller's Fight Club."

Tyson Wants To Fight Again

Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson fought in Los Angeles in November.
Gettyimages | Joe Scarnici

Tyson fought Jones Jr., 51, to a draw in an eight-round exhibition last November. After the match, Tyson told Jones, "We have to do this again one more time." 

The fight against Jones was the first in 15 years for Tyson, who owns a 50-6 career record with two no-contests. Tyson won his first heavyweight championship belt in 1986 and he was the undisputed world champion from 1987-90. He regained pieces of the crown in 1996, following three years in prison after a rape conviction.

The success of November's event against Jones also created hope of another fight against Holyfield. The two former heavyweight champs have faced off twice before -- scroll down to read more about their epic history in the ring.

Holyfield: Tyson Fight 'Must Happen' For Legacies

Mike Tyson bites the ear of Evander Holyfield during their 1997 fight.
Reuters Pictures

The first Holyfield-Tyson fight took place in 1996, with Holyfield scoring a massive upset a comeback from retirement. He scored an 11th-round TKO victory, setting the stage for one of boxing's most memorable fights the following year. 

Holyfield won the rematch by fourth-round disqualification after Tyson twice bit his ear. He famously bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear in the first incident. Holyfield, now 58, said in December that a third fight "must happen for both our legacies."

The road appeared to be paved for that to happen, but now a fight that would certainly draw massive public interest is now up in the air.

