Boxing Rumors: Mike Tyson Turns Down $25M Evander Holyfield Fight

Tyson fought Jones Jr., 51, to a draw in an eight-round exhibition last November. After the match, Tyson told Jones, "We have to do this again one more time."

The fight against Jones was the first in 15 years for Tyson, who owns a 50-6 career record with two no-contests. Tyson won his first heavyweight championship belt in 1986 and he was the undisputed world champion from 1987-90. He regained pieces of the crown in 1996, following three years in prison after a rape conviction.

The success of November's event against Jones also created hope of another fight against Holyfield. The two former heavyweight champs have faced off twice before -- scroll down to read more about their epic history in the ring.