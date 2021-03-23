Boxing Rumors: Mike Tyson Turns Down $25M Evander Holyfield Fight

A highly-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield appears to be on the ropes. Members of Holyfield's team claimed Tyson has rejected a $25 million guarantee for a proposed May 29 fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
"We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," Holyfield's manager, Kris Lawrence, said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. "We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time."