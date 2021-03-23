Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Fit Physique While Getting Her Sweat On

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a video clip in which she flaunted her incredible physique while getting her sweat on at a gym.

Katelyn rocked an athletic ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her page many times before. She tagged the label in the caption, in case any of her fans were inspired to pick up the look for themselves.

She included a geotag that indicated which song was playing in the background of her workout clip.