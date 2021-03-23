Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Buddy Hield & Hassan Whiteside To Warriors

NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon & Evan Fournier Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders, Per 'HoopsHype'

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic high-fives teammate Evan Fournier
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Denver Nuggets are one of the teams that might need to be aggressive on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray may have both grown into dependable stars but in order to have a realistic chance of dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Nuggets could consider improving their supporting cast around the two young stars.

Among the teams that could help the Nuggets upgrade their roster this season is the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon & Evan Fournier Leave Orlando For Denver

Aaron Gordon & Evan Fournier celebrating Magic's win
Gettyimages | Vaughn Ridley

In a recent article, Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Nuggets to acquire Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic before the 2021 trade deadline. 

In the proposed trade scenario, the Nuggets would be sending a package that includes Gary Harris, Paul Millsap, RJ Hampton, Bol Bol, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-rounder to the Magic in exchange for Gordon and Fournier. 

Gozlan believes that if the deal pushes forward, it could help both teams in filling their respective needs.

Nuggets Get Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray More Help

The cost of bringing Gordon and Fournier to Mile High City is definitely expensive, but it could be worth it if it makes them a more competitive team in the Western Conference. Gordon could immediately fill the hole left by Jerami Grant in their wing.

He could give the Nuggets a very reliable third-scoring option behind Jokic and Murray, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Evan Fournier An Upgrade Over Gary Harris

Though Gordon is the biggest prize that they would be getting in the deal, Fournier could also be an incredible addition to Denver. With the way that he's playing right now, most people would agree that Fournier is an upgrade over Harris at the Nuggets' starting shooting guard position.

He would give them a veteran sharpshooter who is capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity. This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 19.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Proposed Deal Would Be A No-Brainer For Magic

The suggested trade scenario would make a lot of sense for the Magic, especially now that Gordon has officially demanded a trade and the team is heading into an inevitable rebuild. In exchange for Gordon and Fournier, they would be receiving assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

"In this deal, Orlando takes a step back in what is looking like a lost season due to injuries," Gozzlan wrote. "They get two young players to develop as well as an additional pick to give them a head start for 2021-22. Having Harris’ salary for one year isn’t so bad considering the Magic weren’t going to have cap space in 2021 anyways."

