NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon & Evan Fournier Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders, Per 'HoopsHype'

The Denver Nuggets are one of the teams that might need to be aggressive on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray may have both grown into dependable stars but in order to have a realistic chance of dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Nuggets could consider improving their supporting cast around the two young stars.

Among the teams that could help the Nuggets upgrade their roster this season is the Orlando Magic.