Has 'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Garrick Merrifield Married Roberta After Divorcing Dannielle?

The Merrifields' tale ties together storylines from multiple other TLC series. In 2014, Sister Wives fans were stunned when Kody Brown's first wife, Meri, announced that she was divorcing him after 30 years of marriage so that he could legally wed fourth wife Robyn and adopt her children. Fast forward to a recent episode of Sister Wives, and Meri was describing her marriage to Kody as "dead and over."

It's unclear if the divorce caused some of the tension between Meri and Kody, but it was evident that Dannielle (pictured above) wasn't exactly happy about having to divorce her husband to expand their family.

The couple's story functions as a 90 Day Fiancé crossover of sorts, due to Garrick's new love interest, Roberta, being a Brazilian resident. The couple explained that the only way Roberta would be allowed to live in the United States is on a fiancé visa, so Garrick would have to legally marry her.