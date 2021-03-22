Has 'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Garrick Merrifield Married Roberta After Divorcing Dannielle?

Seeking Sister Wife returns tonight on TLC, and viewers will be introduced to a new couple who had to do something drastic for their potential sister wife.
In a sneak peek, fans of the show were introduced to Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield, a married couple with two children. After 13 years of monogamy, they decided that God wanted their marriage to be a plural one. Unfortunately, when they found the perfect woman to join their union, they faced a major obstacle: She lived in Brazil and needed a fiancé visa. This is why Dannielle made the difficult decision to divorce her husband. But did the couple go through with their plans?